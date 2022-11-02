The digital yuan is seen as one way China could further internationalise its currency while also maintaining capital controls at home. Photo: Shutterstock
The digital yuan is seen as one way China could further internationalise its currency while also maintaining capital controls at home. Photo: Shutterstock
China digital currency
Tech /  Policy

Head of China’s digital yuan addresses blockchain’s role in mBridge, pushing digital currencies beyond their borders

  • In a FinTech Week panel discussion, Mu Changchun discussed the cross-border mBridge project, which could show how Beijing may internationalise the yuan
  • Tight capital controls have long hindered China’s efforts to internationalise its currency, but digital currencies offer to levers to maintain control

Matt Haldane
Matt Haldane

Updated: 2:00pm, 2 Nov, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The digital yuan is seen as one way China could further internationalise its currency while also maintaining capital controls at home. Photo: Shutterstock
The digital yuan is seen as one way China could further internationalise its currency while also maintaining capital controls at home. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE