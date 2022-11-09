Chinese President Xi Jinping meets the media following the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China in Beijing last month. Photo: Reuters
Xi Jinping urges global tech cooperation as IBM, Intel, Cisco CEOs attend China’s internet conference
- The Chinese leader issued a congratulatory letter to the World Internet Conference, which also saw the debut of the Communist Party’s new propaganda chief
- Several American tech executives have attended this year’s event virtually, including the CEOs of IBM, Intel and Cisco
Chinese President Xi Jinping meets the media following the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China in Beijing last month. Photo: Reuters