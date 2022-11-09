Chinese President Xi Jinping meets the media following the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China in Beijing last month. Photo: Reuters
Chinese President Xi Jinping meets the media following the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China in Beijing last month. Photo: Reuters
Cybersecurity
Tech /  Policy

Xi Jinping urges global tech cooperation as IBM, Intel, Cisco CEOs attend China’s internet conference

  • The Chinese leader issued a congratulatory letter to the World Internet Conference, which also saw the debut of the Communist Party’s new propaganda chief
  • Several American tech executives have attended this year’s event virtually, including the CEOs of IBM, Intel and Cisco

Tracy Qu
Tracy Qu in Shanghai

Updated: 8:30pm, 9 Nov, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Chinese President Xi Jinping meets the media following the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China in Beijing last month. Photo: Reuters
Chinese President Xi Jinping meets the media following the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China in Beijing last month. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE