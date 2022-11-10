As the World Internet Conference (WIC) prepares to wrap up on Friday, a new trend has emerged for China’s premiere political technology event that puts more focus on business-to-business use cases as consumer sentiment remains weak in a slowing economy and Covid-19 controls keep high-profile foreign executives away. While a few US-based executives made virtual appearances this year at a low point in relations between the two countries, many of the biggest names in China’s tech industry did not show up at all in Wuzhen, the city in eastern Zhejiang province where the event takes place each year. Among those showing the most support, however, is Hangzhou-based Alibaba Group Holding , owner of the South China Morning Post. Its chairman and CEO Daniel Zhang Yong gave two speeches on Wednesday, the opening day of the conference, when he pledged support for the integration of the digital and real economies . Ant Group , the fintech affiliate of Alibaba, made an appearance the same day, when chairman Eric Jing spoke at an event about the company’s efforts overseas. Senior officials from the province attended, as well, including Zhejiang Communist Party Secretary Yuan Jiajun. The WIC, also known as the Wuzhen Summit, was once regarded as an occasion for business tycoons to show up and socialise at the historic resort where it is held. It was known for its nighttime dining along the local canals, where people dressed in their best attire hobnobbed with industry and political leaders. Strict Covid-19 controls, which China has kept as the rest of the world has begun to open up, have prevented big international names from attending the event that once attracted Apple’s Tim Cook and Google’s Sundar Pichai . A protracted tech industry crackdown from Beijing, which began in 2020 and eased up this year, also pushed many domestic tech leaders to stay out of the limelight when they once were a regular appearance at the conference. In 2016, ByteDance founder Zhang Yiming, Meituan founder Wang Xing and Didi Global founder Cheng Wei participated in a popular joint interview in Wuzhen about their entrepreneurship and friendship. The next year, a famous internet entrepreneur dinner was held in the city during the summit. Tencent Holdings founder Pony Ma Huateng and JD.com founder Richard Liu Qiangdong both joined the dinner. None of the celebrity founders were in attendance this year. This year’s World Internet Conference to have less glitz and more policy Amid a slowing domestic economy this year, the WIC has shifted its focus to industrial digitalisation and away from consumer technology. In an industrial internet forum on Thursday morning, Alibaba Cloud Intelligence president Zhang Jianfeng detailed the company’s efforts in this area. “In Ningbo Zhoushan Port, through port digitalisation, we can predict which types of products [are coming in] and the expected loading time in order to plan an optimised berth,” he said. While the continued Covid controls – which included a mandatory test every day – kept many travellers away, some foreigners already living in China still made the trek. Alfonso Araujo, director of the Mexico-China Centre, said this is the first time he has participated in the conference. “You can get in touch with big companies and smaller innovators … can get in touch with Tsinghua or Huawei, these big monsters. There are also a few smaller companies that are doing specific work that we are interested in,” said Araujo, who resides in Hangzhou and has been living in China for 22 years. Coinciding with the conference, the Chinese Academy of Cyberspace Studies released two new reports titled World Internet Development and China Internet Development . The former report lists the US, China and Germany as the three top countries in internet development. In cybersecurity, the US, Israel and Germany are the top three. Despite a quieter conference this year, some still see the event as important to Beijing. “WIC is an important platform hosted by China, and means a lot to [China’s efforts] against the single polarisation of the global internet industry,” said Austin Cai, executive director of Greater China at market research firm Frost & Sullivan.