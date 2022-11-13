Visitors experience VR devices at the China International Import Expo in Shanghai on November 7. Photo: Xinhua
Virtual reality investment doubled in China in 2021 as Beijing boosts support, government says
- Fundraising and investment volume in the Chinese VR sector has entered a new period of explosive growth, an MIIT official said
- VR has drawn renewed attention since last year along with the growing popularity of emerging technology concepts such as the metaverse
Visitors experience VR devices at the China International Import Expo in Shanghai on November 7. Photo: Xinhua