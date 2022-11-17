Regulator approved 70 licences for Chinese video gaming publishers this month. Photo: Xinhua
China grants new video game licences to Tencent and NetEase in November in sign of a thaw in Beijing’s industry crackdown

  • Regulator approved 70 licences for Chinese video gaming publishers this month
  • There have been signs of a relaxation of industry scrutiny, with recent state media article saying gamng had become an industry of great significance

Che Pan
Che Pan in Beijing

Updated: 10:33pm, 17 Nov, 2022

