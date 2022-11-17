Regulator approved 70 licences for Chinese video gaming publishers this month. Photo: Xinhua
China grants new video game licences to Tencent and NetEase in November in sign of a thaw in Beijing’s industry crackdown
- Regulator approved 70 licences for Chinese video gaming publishers this month
- There have been signs of a relaxation of industry scrutiny, with recent state media article saying gamng had become an industry of great significance
