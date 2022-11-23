The problem of video gaming addiction by minors on the mainland is “basically solved”, according to a report from the government-backed China Audio-Video and Digital Publishing Association. Photo: Jonathan Wong
The problem of video gaming addiction by minors on the mainland is “basically solved”, according to a report from the government-backed China Audio-Video and Digital Publishing Association. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Video gaming
Tech /  Policy

Chinese industry body declares initial victory in reducing video gaming addiction among minors, raising hopes for eased regulation

  • More than 75 per cent of gamers under 18 have capped their playing time to three hours a week, according to China’s video gaming industry association
  • That result comes more than a year after China’s video gaming regulator imposed strict restrictions on playing time

Coco Feng
Coco Feng in Beijing

Updated: 6:30am, 23 Nov, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The problem of video gaming addiction by minors on the mainland is “basically solved”, according to a report from the government-backed China Audio-Video and Digital Publishing Association. Photo: Jonathan Wong
The problem of video gaming addiction by minors on the mainland is “basically solved”, according to a report from the government-backed China Audio-Video and Digital Publishing Association. Photo: Jonathan Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE