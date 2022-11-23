A visitor walks through a booth for delivery giant Meituan at the China International Fair for Trade in Services in Beijing, Sept. 3, 2021. Photo: AP
China Big tech faces tougher penalties for unfair pricing under revised antitrust law
- The revised draft emphasises new rules for the digital economy, including a ban on using data, algorithms, technology and platform rules to facilitate unfair competition
- Chinese regulators have been cracking down on such behaviour since late 2020 as part of Beijing’s efforts to curb the growing power of China Big Tech
