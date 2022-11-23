A visitor walks through a booth for delivery giant Meituan at the China International Fair for Trade in Services in Beijing, Sept. 3, 2021. Photo: AP
A visitor walks through a booth for delivery giant Meituan at the China International Fair for Trade in Services in Beijing, Sept. 3, 2021. Photo: AP
Alibaba
Tech /  Policy

China Big tech faces tougher penalties for unfair pricing under revised antitrust law

  • The revised draft emphasises new rules for the digital economy, including a ban on using data, algorithms, technology and platform rules to facilitate unfair competition
  • Chinese regulators have been cracking down on such behaviour since late 2020 as part of Beijing’s efforts to curb the growing power of China Big Tech

Iris Deng
Iris Deng in Shenzhen

Updated: 7:30pm, 23 Nov, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A visitor walks through a booth for delivery giant Meituan at the China International Fair for Trade in Services in Beijing, Sept. 3, 2021. Photo: AP
A visitor walks through a booth for delivery giant Meituan at the China International Fair for Trade in Services in Beijing, Sept. 3, 2021. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE