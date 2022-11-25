Hangzhou’s new funding programme for video gaming, esports and related industries reflects the city’s extensive preparations ahead of hosting the Asian Games in 2023. Illustration: Shutterstock
Tech hub Hangzhou pledges millions in annual subsidy for video gaming, esports amid signs of a thaw in China’s crackdown
- Hangzhou, capital of eastern Zhejiang province, has pledged 100 million yuan in annual funding to support video gaming and esports
- The new programme reflects the city’s extensive preparations ahead of hosting next year’s Asian Games, where esports will be a medal event
