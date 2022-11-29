BlockFi Inc has filed for bankruptcy, saying exposure to FTX led to a liquidity crisis. Photo: TNS
BlockFi files for bankruptcy, citing FTX exposure, sues Bankman-Fried holding company

  • New Jersey-based BlockFi filed for bankruptcy after exposure to FTX led to a liquidity crisis, but said it does not face the ‘myriad issues’ as that exchange
  • BlockFi also sued a holding company for FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried to recover shares in Robinhood pledged as collateral three weeks ago

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 9:58am, 29 Nov, 2022

