BlockFi Inc has filed for bankruptcy, saying exposure to FTX led to a liquidity crisis. Photo: TNS
BlockFi files for bankruptcy, citing FTX exposure, sues Bankman-Fried holding company
- New Jersey-based BlockFi filed for bankruptcy after exposure to FTX led to a liquidity crisis, but said it does not face the ‘myriad issues’ as that exchange
- BlockFi also sued a holding company for FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried to recover shares in Robinhood pledged as collateral three weeks ago
