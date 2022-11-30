Figurines with smartphones and computers seen in front of the BlockFi logo in this illustration taken November 28, 2022. Photo: Reuters
BlockFi says it is ‘the antithesis of FTX’ in bankruptcy hearing, aims to make customers whole
- As the first direct casualty of FTX’s collapse, BlockFi sought to distance itself from that exchange by saying it did not face the same management issues
- The company’s attorney said it seeks to return customer funds quickly and to allow those in the BlockFi Wallet programme to withdraw during the bankruptcy case
