Advertisements for a crypto exchange show a Bitcoin symbol at a Mass Transit Railway (MTR) station in Hong Kong on October 27, 2021. Photo: Reuters
Digital currencies
Tech /  Policy

Hong Kong draws lessons from FTX collapse, says regulations needed to develop virtual asset market

  • The head of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority says planned virtual asset regulations will address money laundering and protect investors
  • The government has introduced a new regulatory regime for cryptocurrencies, which currently have little oversight because they do not qualify as securities

Xinmei Shen
Xinmei Shen

Updated: 10:30pm, 30 Nov, 2022

