A man uses a bitcoin ATM in Hong Kong on January 11, 2018. The Securities and Futures Commission has introduced new rules for virtual assets that would regulate cryptocurrencies as a new asset class. Photo: AP
Explainer |
What are virtual assets in Hong Kong and what do the city’s new rules mean for crypto trading?
- New rules on virtual assets are expected to apply to cryptocurrencies but not government-issued digital currencies and limited use tokens
- By creating a new asset class, Hong Kong is aiming to reclaim its status as Asia’s crypto hub while addressing concerns in the wake of the FTX crash
