A view of Shenzhen’s skyline at dusk. The southern Chinese city wants to become a hub for fundamental research. Photo: SCMP/Martin Chan
Shenzhen opens state-funded scientific facilities to private businesses and the public to boost fundamental research efforts
- Scientific equipment costing over 500,000 yuan and funded by the government will be made available to individuals and organisations for research purposes
- Shenzhen’s new move is part of the city’s effort to support fundamental research amid the intensifying tech war between China and the US
