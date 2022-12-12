A view of Shenzhen’s skyline at dusk. The southern Chinese city wants to become a hub for fundamental research. Photo: SCMP/Martin Chan
Shenzhen opens state-funded scientific facilities to private businesses and the public to boost fundamental research efforts

  • Scientific equipment costing over 500,000 yuan and funded by the government will be made available to individuals and organisations for research purposes
  • Shenzhen’s new move is part of the city’s effort to support fundamental research amid the intensifying tech war between China and the US

Iris Deng
Updated: 8:00pm, 12 Dec, 2022

