China’s internet regulator said it was concerned that unchecked development of deep synthesis could lead to its use in criminal activities such as online scams. Photo: Shutterstock
China’s internet censors target the technology behind deepfakes to curb online disinformation
- Deep synthesis providers and users are required to make sure any doctored content is explicitly labelled and can be traced back to its source
