The Cyberspace Administration of China says it will clamp down on disorder in the mobile app sector. Photo: Bloomberg
Censorship in China
China’s internet censor targets mobile apps in latest action to clean up online ‘chaos’

  • The Cyberspace Administration of China says it will clamp down on disorder in areas such as app search, rankings, downloads and usage
  • The move comes as the number of apps in China has been declining amid a broader regulatory crackdown on the tech sector and a slowing economy

Ben Jiang
Ben Jiang in Beijing

Updated: 9:00pm, 13 Dec, 2022

