The Cyberspace Administration of China says it will clamp down on disorder in the mobile app sector. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s internet censor targets mobile apps in latest action to clean up online ‘chaos’
- The Cyberspace Administration of China says it will clamp down on disorder in areas such as app search, rankings, downloads and usage
- The move comes as the number of apps in China has been declining amid a broader regulatory crackdown on the tech sector and a slowing economy
The Cyberspace Administration of China says it will clamp down on disorder in the mobile app sector. Photo: Bloomberg