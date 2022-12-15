Representations of cryptocurrencies are seen in front of a displayed FTX logo in this illustration taken November 10, 2022. Photo: Reuters
FTX executives used ‘Korean’ account to mask Alameda liabilities, GitHub code shows
- Code snippets on an account with the name of a former FTX executive show comments including “Korea KYC” and “BD expenses accounts”
- The US Commodity Futures Trading Commission has alleged that Alameda shunted debts to an FTX account that wasn’t easily identifiable
