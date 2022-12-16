China’s leadership has signalled fresh support for Big Tech in 2023. Photo: Bloomberg
China sends another strong signal of support for Big Tech companies as Beijing seeks to bolster faltering economy
- Readout by Chinese state television after the conclusion of a two-day Central Economic Work Conference signals support for Big Tech
- China’s leadership reiterated that it will support the ‘digital economy’ and it will improve its ‘normalised regulatory’ performance.
