China’s leadership has signalled fresh support for Big Tech in 2023. Photo: Bloomberg
Alibaba
Tech /  Policy

China sends another strong signal of support for Big Tech companies as Beijing seeks to bolster faltering economy

  • Readout by Chinese state television after the conclusion of a two-day Central Economic Work Conference signals support for Big Tech
  • China’s leadership reiterated that it will support the ‘digital economy’ and it will improve its ‘normalised regulatory’ performance.

Ben Jiang
Ben Jiang in Beijing

Updated: 11:14pm, 16 Dec, 2022

