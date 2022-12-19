A company slogan at e-commerce giant Alibaba’s headquarters in Hangzhou in China’s eastern Zhejiang province. Photo: AFP
A company slogan at e-commerce giant Alibaba’s headquarters in Hangzhou in China’s eastern Zhejiang province. Photo: AFP
Alibaba
Get more with myNEWS A personalised news feed of stories that matter to you.
Learn more
Tech /  Policy

Zhejiang provincial party secretary’s visit to Alibaba a sign of support for Big Tech after 2 years of regulatory pressure

  • Yi is the first senior Chinese government official to visit Alibaba since it was placed under an antitrust investigation two years ago
  • The Central Economic Work Conference signalled that Beijing will look to internet platforms such as Alibaba to help revive the economy

Coco Feng
Coco Feng in Beijing

Updated: 9:19am, 19 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A company slogan at e-commerce giant Alibaba’s headquarters in Hangzhou in China’s eastern Zhejiang province. Photo: AFP
A company slogan at e-commerce giant Alibaba’s headquarters in Hangzhou in China’s eastern Zhejiang province. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE