A company slogan at e-commerce giant Alibaba’s headquarters in Hangzhou in China’s eastern Zhejiang province. Photo: AFP
Zhejiang provincial party secretary’s visit to Alibaba a sign of support for Big Tech after 2 years of regulatory pressure
- Yi is the first senior Chinese government official to visit Alibaba since it was placed under an antitrust investigation two years ago
- The Central Economic Work Conference signalled that Beijing will look to internet platforms such as Alibaba to help revive the economy
A company slogan at e-commerce giant Alibaba’s headquarters in Hangzhou in China’s eastern Zhejiang province. Photo: AFP