The Qianhai Pilot Free Trade Zone in Shenzhen, Guangdong province. Photo: VCG via Getty Images
Shenzhen launches big data platform to serve the city’s cross-border e-commerce community
- The platform, set up in the economic zone of Qianhai, is the first trade data platform approved by China’s customs authority
- It gathers data shared by government agencies and connects to a network of trading firms and logistics service providers, officials said
