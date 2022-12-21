The national security review requirement reflects Beijing’s efforts to tighten cross-border data flows and safeguard what it considers as sensitive information. Illustration: Shutterstock
China imposes national security review on data, merger deals involving foreign capital as Beijing tightens cross-border information flow
- The review requirement forms part of new policy guidelines released by the Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party and the State Council
- The guidelines reflect how Beijing has been ramping up its efforts to boost the country’s digital economy by applying commercial rules to data
