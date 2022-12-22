Zhou Wei, former chief financial officer of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange Binance, expects a “long winter” in the crypto market. Photo: Handout
exclusive | Binance’s former CFO warns about ‘long winter’ in cryptocurrency market after FTX collapse
- In an exclusive interview with the Post, Zhou Wei says he expects the cryptocurrency market to become more tightly regulated after the FTX scandal
- In retrospect, China’s outright ban on cryptocurrency trading and mining is ‘OK’ because it offers certainty and clarity, the former CFO says
