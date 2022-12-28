TikTok has been banned from all US House of Representatives-managed devices. Photo: Getty Images / TNS
TikTok has been banned from all US House of Representatives-managed devices. Photo: Getty Images / TNS
TikTok
Get more with myNEWS A personalised news feed of stories that matter to you.
Learn more
Tech /  Policy

US House administration arm bans TikTok on official government devices

  • The popular Chinese video app is considered ‘high risk due to a number of security issues,’ the House’s Chief Administrative Officer said on Tuesday
  • The new rule follows a series of moves by US state governments to ban TikTok, owned by Beijing-based ByteDance Ltd, from government devices

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 3:26am, 28 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
TikTok has been banned from all US House of Representatives-managed devices. Photo: Getty Images / TNS
TikTok has been banned from all US House of Representatives-managed devices. Photo: Getty Images / TNS
READ FULL ARTICLE