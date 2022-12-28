China’s latest imported game approvals ended a drought that stretched back to June 2021, when the regulator granted 76 licences. Photo: Shutterstock
China gaming ban: Beijing issues licences to 44 imported games, first time in 18 months for approvals, with Tencent and NetEase included
- The National Press and Publication Administration on Wednesday published its list of approved imported games, the first such batch since June 2021
- Overall, the regulator issued 462 licences for domestic video games in 2022, down from 755 last year
