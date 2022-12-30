A man looks at an NFT by artist Jen Stark. China is set to launch a platform for trading digital collectibles in January. Photo: AP Photo
China to launch national exchange for trading NFT-like digital assets despite cryptocurrency bans
- The move reflects Beijing’s ramped-up efforts to expand China’s digital economy by applying commercial rules to data
- China’s restrictions on the resale of NFTs, known locally as digital collectibles, is expected to be eased in the future, one expert says
A man looks at an NFT by artist Jen Stark. China is set to launch a platform for trading digital collectibles in January. Photo: AP Photo