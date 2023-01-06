Dong Yuhui, a former English tutor, became an internet star after one of his live-streaming e-commerce sessions went viral in June 202. Photo: Weibo
Dong Yuhui, a former English tutor, became an internet star after one of his live-streaming e-commerce sessions went viral in June 202. Photo: Weibo
E-commerce
Tech /  Policy

China’s best-known test-prep school hopes to find new life in live-streaming e-commerce after crackdown on tutoring sector

  • Hong Kong-listed Koolearn Technology, the online training arm of New Oriental Education Technology Group, plans to rename itself East Buy
  • New Oriental shifted its focus to selling merchandise through live streams after China abruptly banned for-profit tutoring of school subjects in 2021

Tracy Qu
Tracy Qu in Shanghai

Updated: 7:30pm, 6 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Dong Yuhui, a former English tutor, became an internet star after one of his live-streaming e-commerce sessions went viral in June 202. Photo: Weibo
Dong Yuhui, a former English tutor, became an internet star after one of his live-streaming e-commerce sessions went viral in June 202. Photo: Weibo
READ FULL ARTICLE