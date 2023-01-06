Dong Yuhui, a former English tutor, became an internet star after one of his live-streaming e-commerce sessions went viral in June 202. Photo: Weibo
China’s best-known test-prep school hopes to find new life in live-streaming e-commerce after crackdown on tutoring sector
- Hong Kong-listed Koolearn Technology, the online training arm of New Oriental Education Technology Group, plans to rename itself East Buy
- New Oriental shifted its focus to selling merchandise through live streams after China abruptly banned for-profit tutoring of school subjects in 2021
