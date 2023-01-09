Commuters can now use the Shenzhen Metro app to pay for subway rides in both the southern Chinese city and neighbouring Hong Kong, as their border reopened for quarantine-free travel after nearly three years of Covid-19 restrictions. From Sunday, travellers using Hong Kong’s extensive MTR railway network can pass through the gates using QR codes generated by the Shenzhen Metro app, with train fares deducted exclusively through Alipay, the mobile payments platform operated by fintech giant Ant Group , according a statement by Shenzhen’s subway operator. The codes cover all Shenzhen Metro and Hong Kong MTR stations, with the exception of the tram service in Shenzhen’s Longhua district, as well as Hong Kong’s Airport Express, Light Rail and shuttle bus service, the statement said. Users can also use Alipay’s local sibling app AlipayHK to pay for Shenzhen Metro rides, the app said on Sunday. “As demand for travel between mainland and Hong Kong remains strong and cross-border activities begin to normalise, we expect to witness wide adoption of AlipayHK on the Chinese mainland,” Venetia Lee, general manager of Greater China International Business at Ant, said in a statement on Saturday. Ant is an affiliate of Alibaba Group Holding, owner of the South China Morning Post. MTR passengers have already been able to pay for rides using Alipay and AlipayHK since January 2021. Rivals WeChat Pay and WeChat Pay HK, operated by Tencent Holdings, also allow users to pay for subway rides across Hong Kong, Shenzhen and Guangzhou. The Shenzhen Metro app’s new function comes as the mainland city and Hong Kong work to forge closer digital ties under the Greater Bay Area scheme – an ambitious plan by Chinese policymakers to link up Hong Kong, Macau and nine cities in Guangdong province to create an economic powerhouse by 2035. However, travel across the Hong Kong-mainland border has reduced significantly as Beijing imposed strict pandemic control measures after the Covid-19 pandemic broke out in 2020. After the border reopened on Sunday, 45,558 people had passed through four land ports and a ferry terminal as of 8pm, 33,132 of them bound for the mainland.