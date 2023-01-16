People with their smartphones in Beijing. China wants to expand its data security industry as it seeks to protect national security while unleashing the potential of its digital economy. Photo: AP Photo
China unveils plan to boost data security in key industries in bet on data-driven economic growth
- More than a dozen Chinese government bodies have jointly released guidelines on developing the country’s data security sector
- As China pushes forward with efforts to use data to drive economic growth, it is also tightening control over its storage and access
People with their smartphones in Beijing. China wants to expand its data security industry as it seeks to protect national security while unleashing the potential of its digital economy. Photo: AP Photo