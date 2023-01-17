ASML’s logo seen in this illustration taken February 28, 2022. Photo: Reuters
Netherlands won’t summarily agree to US export restrictions on China, trade minister says, despite ‘justified worries’
- New US export rules introduced in October ‘changes the playing field’, said Dutch Trade Minister Liesje Schreinemacher
- The Dutch government has denied ASML permission to ship its most advanced chip-making equipment to China since 2019, but it sold older machines
