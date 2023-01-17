ASML’s logo seen in this illustration taken February 28, 2022. Photo: Reuters
ASML’s logo seen in this illustration taken February 28, 2022. Photo: Reuters
US-China tech war
Tech /  Policy

Netherlands won’t summarily agree to US export restrictions on China, trade minister says, despite ‘justified worries’

  • New US export rules introduced in October ‘changes the playing field’, said Dutch Trade Minister Liesje Schreinemacher
  • The Dutch government has denied ASML permission to ship its most advanced chip-making equipment to China since 2019, but it sold older machines

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 10:00am, 17 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
ASML’s logo seen in this illustration taken February 28, 2022. Photo: Reuters
ASML’s logo seen in this illustration taken February 28, 2022. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE