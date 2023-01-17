Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey attends a Central Bank Symposium at the Grand Hotel in Stockholm, Sweden, on January 10, 2023. Photo: TT News Agency via Reuters
Bank of England sceptical of digital pound as euro zone backs work on digital euro
- Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said a central bank digital currency should solve a clearly defined problem, noting the UK has wholesale settlements
- Euro-zone finance ministers on Monday said they backed continued preparatory work for a potential digital euro, now being studied by the European Central Bank
