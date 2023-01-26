US President Joe Biden (right) meets Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte in the Oval Office of the White House on January 17. Photo: Bloomberg
Semiconductors
Dutch, US officials to talk chip-making gear export controls on China, with potential deal by end of January

  • Dutch officials are headed to Washington on Friday to discuss export controls restricting Chinese access to US chip-making technology
  • The Netherlands is home to ASML Holding, the world’s leading maker of lithography equipment, which is critical for making semiconductors

Updated: 10:08am, 26 Jan, 2023

