US President Joe Biden (right) meets Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte in the Oval Office of the White House on January 17. Photo: Bloomberg
Dutch, US officials to talk chip-making gear export controls on China, with potential deal by end of January
- Dutch officials are headed to Washington on Friday to discuss export controls restricting Chinese access to US chip-making technology
- The Netherlands is home to ASML Holding, the world’s leading maker of lithography equipment, which is critical for making semiconductors
