If Congress enacts a ban on TikTok this year, it would pressure President Joe Biden’s administration to force a sale of the app’s US operations by its Chinese parent ByteDance. Photo: Shutterstock
US House panel to vote next month on possible nationwide ban of popular short video app TikTok
- The measure would aim to give the White House the legal tools to ban TikTok in the US over national security concerns
- A TikTok spokeswoman described a total ban of the app as a ‘piecemeal approach to national security’
If Congress enacts a ban on TikTok this year, it would pressure President Joe Biden’s administration to force a sale of the app’s US operations by its Chinese parent ByteDance. Photo: Shutterstock