A bird’s-eye view at night of the central business district in Zhengzhou, capital of central China’s Henan province. Photo: Shutterstock
China’s Henan province, home to the world’s largest iPhone factory, pushes US$7 billion digital infrastructure expansion programme
- Henan will focus on industries that include advanced computing, satellite communications, integrated circuits, artificial intelligence and 5G
- This comes months after the State Council pledged to bolster the country’s digital economy through major new policy commitments
A bird’s-eye view at night of the central business district in Zhengzhou, capital of central China’s Henan province. Photo: Shutterstock