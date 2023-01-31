A bird’s-eye view at night of the central business district in Zhengzhou, capital of central China’s Henan province. Photo: Shutterstock
A bird’s-eye view at night of the central business district in Zhengzhou, capital of central China’s Henan province. Photo: Shutterstock
China technology
Tech /  Policy

China’s Henan province, home to the world’s largest iPhone factory, pushes US$7 billion digital infrastructure expansion programme

  • Henan will focus on industries that include advanced computing, satellite communications, integrated circuits, artificial intelligence and 5G
  • This comes months after the State Council pledged to bolster the country’s digital economy through major new policy commitments

Lilian Zhang
Lilian Zhang

Updated: 6:30pm, 31 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
A bird’s-eye view at night of the central business district in Zhengzhou, capital of central China’s Henan province. Photo: Shutterstock
A bird’s-eye view at night of the central business district in Zhengzhou, capital of central China’s Henan province. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE