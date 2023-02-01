HKMA is to introduce licensing regime for stablecoins in the city. Photo: Shutterstock
HKMA to introduce mandatory stablecoin licensing regime following FTX collapse and industry blow-ups in 2022
- The regulator aims to roll out the new regulations either this year or next year, having received 58 submissions
- The HKMA will first regulate stablecoins backed by fiat currencies, as they pose ‘more imminent monetary and financial stability risks’
HKMA is to introduce licensing regime for stablecoins in the city. Photo: Shutterstock