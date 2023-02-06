Hong Kong first announced its plans to revive the virtual asset industry, including the new licensing regime, at the end of last October after the city had lost some of its shine to cryptocurrency companies and investors over what they perceived as regulations that were too stringent.

The new licensing regime was approved in December as an amendment to the Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorist Financing Bill. It takes effect on June 1, this time requiring licensing for crypto platforms but allowing for retail participation. The SFC will soon launch a consultation on how to allow retail investors to access virtual assets.

The new rules will adopt similar principles as Hong Kong’s existing Securities and Futures Ordinance, the newly appointed SFC CEO Julia Leung said at the Legco meeting. One priority, she said, will be the protection of customer funds, including requiring service providers to effectively segregate client money.

“We saw some overseas platforms such as FTX lending customer assets to affiliated institutions without notifying the customers,” Leung said, referring to the cryptocurrency exchange that was founded in Hong Kong but later moved to the Bahamas before it went bankrupt and fraud charges were brought against the founder and executives. “Platforms that have acquired our license cannot conduct such lending activities.”

Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) Chief Executive Julia Leung Fung-yee at a panel discussion at the 2023 Asian Financial Forum at HKCEC in Wan Chai on January 11. Photo: SCMP / Jonathan Wong

The four new recruits represent a slight 0.4 per cent bump in headcount for the SFC, bringing it to 1,022 workers. It is also a slowdown from last year, when the commission said it was adding 30 new people for the financial year amid a staffing shortage.

But all new proposed hires are meant to work on virtual assets, showing commitment to Hong Kong’s pledge to revive the industry even in the wake of contagion following FTX’s collapse that led to plummeting asset prices and financial crisis for related companies.

Prolonged Covid-19 restrictions in Hong Kong also contributed to a talent exodus. Lui acknowledged on Monday that hiring remains difficult, but it plans to ramp up efforts as the city gradually returns to normal.

