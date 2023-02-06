Built on the Nostr open protocol, Damus allows a user to create an account without providing a phone number, email or name, and all private messaging is encrypted. Photo: Handout
Apple’s removal of Damus social media platform from China App Store was ‘expected’ by developers amid Beijing’s strict censorship
- The creator of Nostr, the open protocol on which Damus was built, said the app’s removal came as no surprise because of China’s Great Firewall
- The Nostr protocol is touted as capable of creating a censorship-resistant global social network
