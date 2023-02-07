Beijing’s latest initiative would do away with offline supervision and inspection of online retailers, helping minimise interference with their normal business activities. Photo: Shutterstock
E-commerce
Tech /  Policy

Beijing pushes new regulatory measures to boost e-commerce activities in nation’s capital as online retailers struggle with weak demand

  • The municipal government of Beijing’s draft of new regulatory measures sharpens the city’s focus on ‘optimising services’ for online merchants
  • The initiative is expected to make it easier for online merchants to set up bricks-and-mortar stores in the Chinese capital to help increase sales

Lilian Zhang
Updated: 9:00pm, 7 Feb, 2023

