Chinese technology companies are taking heed of the country’s strict online moderation policy, as they rush to develop their own versions of ChatGPT , the viral chatbot service of US firm OpenAI . “It’s different in China, compared with overseas,” Bright Xu Liang, founder and chief executive of Hangzhou-based artificial intelligence (AI) start-up Yuanyu Intelligent, told the South China Morning Post on Friday. “We need more layers of filtering and processing in terms of text review.” Founded last year, Yuanyu Intelligent in January launched ChatYuan, touted as the first generative AI pre-trained by Chinese-language models, ahead of Baidu’s own “Ernie Bot” . Generative AI refers to algorithms that can be used to create new content, including text, audio, images, video and simulations. ChatYuan ran as a mini-program on Tencent Holdings ’ super app WeChat , where users accessed the technology without downloading separate software. Operations of ChatYuan were recently suspended for maintenance updates, but it is expected to resume next week. Compliance with China’s online moderation policy has meant that ChatYuan’s system would “filter certain keywords”, according to Xu, who said Yuanyu Intelligent would bring in some human moderators from next week. The latest updates also cover the app’s “product and [computational] engine”. “The filters make our technology not only a general AI, but also a harmless AI that benefits human beings”, said Xu, adding that the number of ChatYuan users have already surpassed 100,000 amid the growing interest in ChatGPT. Since ChatGPT was released to the public in late November, it has ignited an AI arms race. Microsoft Corp , an investor in OpenAI, has started integrating the language-based AI into its products, including its long-struggling Bing search engine . Not to be outdone, Google raced to introduce a ChatGPT-like service called Bard. But an early preview of the conversational AI service delivered an incorrect response that sparked a sell-off of Google parent Alphabet’s shares on Wednesday, knocking off US$100 billion in market value. Chinese firms roll out ChatGPT services even though it is not officially available ChatYuan’s example of compliance shows there is an opportunity for Chinese ChatGPT-like services to thrive within the country’s Great Firewall . Yuanyu Intelligent is already raising fresh funds to improve its capabilities, according to company founder Xu. Compared to ChatGPT’s ability to complete 90 per cent of tasks, ChatYuan is currently able to satisfy up to 70 per cent of user requirements. Xu indicated that training a Chinese-language model AI chatbot is harder because the entire open-source ecosystem and relevant data in the language are not as extensive as those in the US model. Access to OpenAI’s service on the mainland remains difficult because opening an account requires a foreign phone number, which has prompted some local tech firms to offer alternative services that simply rides on the popularity of ChatGPT. ChatGPT’s growing Chinese user base puts AI chatbot to the test Earlier this week, there were hundreds of listings offering ChatGPT accounts, or help to conduct conversations with the viral chatbot on behalf of local customers, found on Alibaba Group Holding ’s Taobao Marketplace . Alibaba owns the Post. Those listings were all removed as of Friday, according to a search by the Post. Current searches for “ChatGPT” on Taobao only yielded books related to AI-generated content. The situation is similar on WeChat, where a search for ChatGPT mini-programs returned zero results on Thursday. Previously, the ubiquitous super app had several mini-programs named after the OpenAI chatbot that offered trial use. Neither Alibaba nor Tencent immediately responded to requests for comment about their policy on ChatGPT-related products. Traders chase ChatGPT-driven stocks from Baidu to Zhihu amid state warning To skirt censorship issues, some small local proponents of ChatGPT-like services have moved to rebrand their products. Shanghai-based Entropy Cloud Network Technology on Wednesday renamed its chatbot “ChatGPT Online” on WeChat to “AI Conversation”. Chat Dada, which has a free service on WeChat that enables users to ask ChatGPT five questions a day without triggering China’s censors, recently rebranded itself as “GPT Dada” after receiving complaints that its name had misled consumers to think it was affiliated with the OpenAI service.