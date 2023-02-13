With 10,000 more 5G base stations, Shenzhen expects its average internet download speeds to reach 500 megabits per second by the end of this year. Photo: Shutterstock
Shenzhen unveils new infrastructure expansion plan, with goal to add 10,000 5G base stations in 2023 to help boost digital economy
- Shenzhen’s latest programme is in line with the MIIT’s focus on advancing the pace of 5G infrastructure buildout across China
- The southern tech hub had more than 64,000 5G base stations installed at the end of December last year
With 10,000 more 5G base stations, Shenzhen expects its average internet download speeds to reach 500 megabits per second by the end of this year. Photo: Shutterstock