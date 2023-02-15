An illustration showing a Chinese national flag on an integrated circuit board. Photo: Shutterstock
US-China tech war: Alibaba’s hometown vows support for integrated circuit industry, other hard technologies
- Hangzhou, home to some of the nation’s leading technology companies, says it will encourage IC companies to take the lead in national research tasks
- The provincial capital of Zhejiang is aiming to expand its IC industry by 20 per cent a year to over US$11 billion by 2025
An illustration showing a Chinese national flag on an integrated circuit board. Photo: Shutterstock