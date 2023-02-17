Gamers play with their smartphones during a Chinese University Esports league match in Shanghai in November 2021. Photo: Costfoto/Barcroft Media via Getty Images
Gamers play with their smartphones during a Chinese University Esports league match in Shanghai in November 2021. Photo: Costfoto/Barcroft Media via Getty Images
Video gaming
Tech /  Policy

Shenzhen, Shanghai vow support for esports in latest sign of thaw in China’s video gaming crackdown

  • Government officials in Shanghai and Shenzhen said they aim to boost the local esports industry, a “new driving force of the digital economy”
  • Analysts, however, said more government support is needed to shore up China’s fledgling esports industry, which suffered from a regulatory crackdown

Ann Cao
Ann Cao in Shanghai

Updated: 9:00pm, 17 Feb, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Gamers play with their smartphones during a Chinese University Esports league match in Shanghai in November 2021. Photo: Costfoto/Barcroft Media via Getty Images
Gamers play with their smartphones during a Chinese University Esports league match in Shanghai in November 2021. Photo: Costfoto/Barcroft Media via Getty Images
READ FULL ARTICLE