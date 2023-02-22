Baidu co-founder and chief executive Robin Li Yanhong is betting the company’s future growth on developing an alternative to ChatGPT , the viral chatbot service of US start-up OpenAI , as many of the Chinese internet search giant’s new businesses continue to struggle . Li, 54, wrote in an internal letter to employees on Wednesday that Baidu was “on top” of this new trend “as the best representative of the long-term growth of China’s artificial intelligence (AI) market”. Baidu on Wednesday announced a new share repurchase program of up to U$5 billion after reporting fourth-quarter revenue that beat analysts’ estimates of 32.01 billion yuan, according to Refinitiv data. The Beijing-based company reported a 189 per cent increase in its fourth-quarter net income to 4.95 billion yuan (US$718 million), up from 1.71 billion yuan in the same period a year earlier. Revenue in the December quarter was flat at 33.08 billion yuan. “2022 was a challenging year, but we used this period to prepare the company for better times,” Li said. “In 2023, we believe we have a clear path to reaccelerate our revenue growth, and we are now well positioned to make use of the opportunities that China’s economic recovery offers us.” Li’s internal letter, meanwhile, marked the first time that Li has expressed Baidu’s ambition in the field of generative AI after reports surfaced in January that the company plans to roll out a ChatGPT-like service called “Ernie Bot this March, initially embedding it into the firm’s main search service. Generative AI refers to algorithms that can be used to create new content, including text, audio, images, video and simulations. Baidu plans to launch ChatGPT-style bot in March, source says “AI technology has developed to a critical point, and all walks of life will inevitably be changed,” Li said. “China’s AI market is about to usher in explosive growth in demand.” Baidu’s Ernie Bot would be similar to how Microsoft Corp, a major investor in OpenAI, has embedded ChatGPT on search engine Bing .