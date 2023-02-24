China to impose standard contract for export of personal data overseas. Photo: Shutterstock
Cybersecurity
Tech /  Policy

China regulator finalises ‘standard contract’ for companies that send personal data overseas, effective from June 2023

  • For the bulk of cross-border data transfers, covering day-to-day operations of China branches, the regulator will impose a ‘standard contract’
  • All data processors that handle the data of less than one million Chinese individuals, will be subject to the standard contract in future

Che Pan
Che Pan in Beijing

Updated: 9:08pm, 24 Feb, 2023

