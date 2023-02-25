IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva speaks during the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting on the outskirts of Bengaluru, India, on February 24, 2023. Photo: via Reuters
Banning cryptocurrencies should be an option to ensure financial stability, IMF says in discussing debt restructuring
- India, which wants to regulate crypto, has stepped into the G20 presidency as neighbours Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Pakistan seek urgent IMF funds
- Governments must differentiate between CBDCs backed by the state and privately issued stablecoins, said IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva
