Technology industry executives attending the “two sessions” as delegates to China’s biggest annual political gathering plan to discuss the need to nurture a domestic answer to OpenAI, the start-up behind ChatGPT, while limiting minors’ access to such artificial intelligence, according to comments made ahead of the meetings that start on Saturday. Zhou Hongyi, the founder and chairman of 360 Security Technology who is a delegate of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), submitted a proposal on “developing artificial intelligence large models”, the algorithms used to train ChatGPT-like generative products, “with the joint force of corporations and research institutes”. Creating a powerhouse duo like OpenAI and its backer Microsoft requires letting large tech firms cooperate with key research institutions, Zhou wrote. Zhou Yuan, another CPPCC delegate who is the founder and CEO of question-and-answer platform Zhihu, addressed concerns about the possible negative impact of ChatGPT’s content on minors – a consistent theme in China’s tech sector that has resulted in restrictive policies on apps and games. “In the use of [ChatGPT]-related technology, we should establish an appropriate age limit and content censoring and filtering mechanisms to ensure that minors aren’t exposed to inappropriate content and information,” Zhou said during an interview with the state-run China Youth Daily. Wary of the effects on minors, Beijing has limited how long people under 18 years old are allowed to play video games and or use short video apps. Minors can only play games from 8pm to 9pm on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and statutory holidays. Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok , and rival Kuaishou introduced a “youth mode” in 2019 that requires identification checks and parental controls. Both executives are delegates of the country’s top advisory body that holds meetings simultaneously with the National People’s Congress each year, hence the “two sessions” moniker. China’s ChatGPT ambitions could hinge on AI GPU chips under US sanctions ChatGPT’s rapid rise in popularity since launching last November has sparked a race among Big Tech firms to show off their own AI chops and produce competing products. The frenzy has spread to China, where many people have been trying OpenAI’s chatbot through third parties , as it is not officially available in the country. Baidu , Tencent Holdings and Alibaba Group Holding , owner of the South China Morning Post, are among several Chinese tech firms that have mentioned plans for their own generative AI products. Matching the likes of OpenAI in large language models could take time, though. CPPCC delegate Li Tao, founder of Beijing-based information services company Apus Group, told the state-run China News Service that it would take one to two decades for China to catch up given its gap in producing the advanced semiconductors needed to power the massive amount of computations required to train and maintain such AI. This technology requires clusters of servers running high-performance graphics processing units, with the most high-end chips having been cut off from export to China by US sanctions. Li sees synergy between hardware and software leading to explosive growth that will prolong China’s efforts to catch up, according to the article published on Tuesday. Li suggested that China should take advantage of its “whole nation system”, a state-led approach to allocating resources that Beijing considers more effective than Western economies, to stimulate innovation and nurture talent. China may have one other advantage in building a home-grown ChatGPT, according to Zhou Hongyi, the 360 Security founder: a large number of companies and users who are available to consistently use, test, and give feedback on generative AI products.