China’s internet regulator has kicked off a two-month campaign targeting misinformation and “illegal profit-making” across all domestic social media platforms, as Beijing continues to reinforce its control over the country’s closed cyberspace. Internet watchdog the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) said its latest initiative from March 12 aims to “purify [the] internet environment and promote social stability”, which it asserted as “an inevitable requirement for winning the online ideological battle, and maintaining national and political security”, according to the announcement sent to its local regulators nationwide. This crackdown is especially focused on short video and live-streaming platforms, where rumours and other harmful information could be disseminated to “distort and reverse the truth and incite negative emotions”, which could “damage the image of the Communist Party and the government, and interfere with socio-economic development”. One of those targeted by the CAC’s latest campaign was Shanghai comedian and talk show star Zhou Libo , who has been banned from posting on ByteDance -owned Chinese microblogging platform Toutiao where he has 2.93 million followers. Zhou was punished after recently suggesting in a post that China’s national rejuvenation should include an effort to take back land that Russia seized in the 19th century , referring to the Amur Annexation. The CAC is also monitoring media platforms over illegal profit-making activities, which include exploiting vulnerable groups to generate online traffic. That specifically involves deceiving the elderly or disabled people and luring them to do short videos and live streaming in return for rewards or donations. In addition, internet regulators will bar social media accounts from using false or similar account names to impersonate government institutions, official media organisations and known industry experts, especially in education , law and healthcare. The CAC has called on internet platform operators to take primary responsibility for bolstering content oversight. It also urged this sector to adopt innovative approaches that address “deep-rooted problems” on social media, while maintaining a “healthy and orderly” dissemination of information online. The latest campaign forms part of a series of Qinglang activities to clean up the country’s internet, which the CAC has conducted since 2016. The series of campaigns reflects Beijing’s intention to keep Chinese internet services operators under close scrutiny, while directing them to root out content that fails to fit the values that the government endorses. Before the latest crackdown, the CAC targeted “fake news” that spread negative views about Covid-19 infections over the Lunar New Year holiday. This followed Beijing’s abrupt decision in December to lift almost all pandemic control measures, which resulted in a surge of infections that put the country’s medical system under serious strain . The CAC earlier this months said it removed more than 1.19 million pieces of what it considered as harmful information online and banned more than 160,000 online accounts and groups. Last year, the internet watchdog removed a total of 54.3 million pieces of illegal or harmful content and 420 apps , including 106 that provided live-streaming and short video services. In March last year, China rolled out new regulations designed to rein in the use of recommendation algorithms in apps , representing, curbing the influence of Big Tech companies in shaping online views and opinions.