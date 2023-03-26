China’s southern tech hub Shenzhen has unveiled a plan to become a live-streaming e-commerce hub “with global influence”, with the ambitious goal of achieving over 300 billion yuan (US$43.7 billion) in sales by 2025, in an effort to boost consumption. The city aims to expand the local live-streaming e-commerce industry by incubating and attracting at least 100 top-tier agencies in the next three years or so, as well as building 50 industrial estates dedicated to the sector, according to an action plan released on Friday by the municipal commerce bureau. “Live-streaming e-commerce, a new industry model, is hugely important in enabling a sustainable recovery and even rapid growth in consumption,” the bureau said in a separate document explaining the plan. With its new goal, Shenzhen is playing catch-up to established live-streaming e-commerce hubs in the country. Hangzhou, home to China’s biggest online shopping platform operator Alibaba Group Holding and 69,000 live-streaming e-commerce hosts, achieved 503 billion yuan in sales in the first 10 months of 2021, according to government data last year. Alibaba owns the South China Morning Post. In comparison, Shenzhen had only roughly 9,260 live-streaming e-commerce hosts as of last November, achieving 152 billion yuan in sales in the first 11 months of 2022, according to a report by the Shenzhen Economic Daily. Under its latest plan, Shenzhen hopes to entice 50 well-known live-stream hosts to station in the city, while cultivating another 3,000 live-streamers and 10,000 professional service providers. Local officials are also tasked with helping e-commerce platform operators set up regional headquarters in Shenzhen, and explore the use of new technologies such as artificial intelligence, virtual idols and the metaverse in live streams. The government has pledged to step up regulations over the industry and crack down on intellectual property infringement and counterfeit goods. Shenzhen previously made plans in 2020 to boost its live-streaming shopping industry by nurturing 1,000 influencers and building 10 live-streaming “bases”. Following the sector’s rapid growth during the Covid-19 pandemic, however, officials are doubling down on e-commerce to stimulate flagging consumption. Last December, national retail sales of social consumer goods fell 1.8 per cent from a year earlier to 4 trillion yuan, according to government data.