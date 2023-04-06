A man walks past the logo of Vedanta outside its headquarters in Mumbai, India. Photo: Reuters
Semiconductors
Tech /  Policy

Billionaire Agarwal wants to build a chip plant in India with Apple supplier Foxconn, but hurdles are mounting

  • A venture between Anil Agarwal’s Vedanta Resources and Taiwan’s Foxconn, announced last year, has yet to obtained enough financial backing
  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched a US$10 billion drive to jump start local chip production to reduce dependence on Taiwan and mainland China

Bloomberg

Updated: 5:32pm, 6 Apr, 2023

