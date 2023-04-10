A Chinese state media outlet has warned investors of a market bubble around the concept of ChatGPT. Photo: Reuters
Artificial intelligence
Tech /  Policy

China’s state media warn of AI market bubble triggered by ChatGPT frenzy

  • An article published by the state-run Economic Daily cautions investors against chasing the ChatGPT hype with no regard to a potential bubble
  • The article says some stocks have ‘jumped in leaps and bounds’ despite not having made many AI breakthroughs

Coco Feng
Coco Feng

Updated: 6:00pm, 10 Apr, 2023

