A Chinese state media outlet has warned investors of a market bubble around the concept of ChatGPT. Photo: Reuters
China’s state media warn of AI market bubble triggered by ChatGPT frenzy
- An article published by the state-run Economic Daily cautions investors against chasing the ChatGPT hype with no regard to a potential bubble
- The article says some stocks have ‘jumped in leaps and bounds’ despite not having made many AI breakthroughs
