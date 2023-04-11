High school students in Nicosia, Cyprus work on a robot powered by ChatGPT. Photo: Reuters
China’s internet watchdog proposes rules, security assessment for AI tools similar to ChatGPT
- Operators must ensure the propriety of content produced by their generative AI services, according to new rules proposed by China’s internet regulator
- Generative AI products will also need to pass a government security assessment before being introduced to the public
