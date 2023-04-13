Jacky Chung (left), director of Chinese Mainland at the Hong Kong Trade Development Council, and Hangzhou’s deputy mayor Sun Xudong sign memorandums of understanding in Hong Kong on April 12, 2023. Photo: Xinmei Shen
Hong Kong and Alibaba’s hometown Hangzhou sign MOUs to cooperate in digital trade, Web3
- The two cities have signed several memorandums of understanding to cooperate in digital trade expos, science and technology, and Web3
- Hong Kong can be a potential birthplace for companies like ChatGPT creator OpenAI, said Wang Jian, founder of Alibaba Cloud
